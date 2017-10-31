GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rashtriya Ekta Diwas LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Flags off 'Run for Unity' to Mark Sardar Patel Jayanthi; Takes Aim at Congress

News18.com | October 31, 2017, 8:41 AM IST
Event Highlights

PM Narendra Modi has flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ at Dhyan Chand Stadium in the national capital to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Addressing the massive gathering, PM Modi accused the previous governments of ignoring Sardar Patel’s legacy, a veiled dig at the Congress. He also administered the ‘unity pledge’ to those present.

Oct 31, 2017 8:41 am (IST)

Participants at the Run for Unity. (Photo Credit: Rama Shankar/ Network18)

Oct 31, 2017 8:32 am (IST)

The central government observes October 31 all over the country as a day of special occasion to foster and reinforce the government's dedication to preserve and strengthen unity, integrity and security of the nation by celebrating it as a 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

Oct 31, 2017 8:30 am (IST)

The 1.5 km 'Run for Unity', came to an end near the India Gate C-Hexagon-Shah Jahan Road radial. Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister, and Home Minister Rajnath Singh visited Patel's statue located at the Parliament street and offered floral tributes.

Oct 31, 2017 8:19 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi. (Photo credit: Niraj Tiwari/ Network18)

Oct 31, 2017 8:11 am (IST)

Meanwhile, former PM Manmohan Singh, former President Pranab Mukherjee and Congress VP Rahul Gandhi paid their tributes to former PM Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary, at Shakti Sthal.

Oct 31, 2017 8:10 am (IST)

A cycle rally, organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has been flagged off in Jammu.

Oct 31, 2017 7:53 am (IST)
Oct 31, 2017 7:50 am (IST)

PM Narendra Modi, Gymnast Dipa Karmakar, cricketer Suresh Raina, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, hockey player Sardara Singh and weightlifter Karnam Malleswari flag off the 'Run for Unity'.

Oct 31, 2017 7:46 am (IST)

The birth anniversary of Sardar Patel is being celebrated across the country as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' (National Unity Day). PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel. Modi, in his recent monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast, had paid his tribute to Sardar Patel, saying that he laid the foundation of a "modern, united India".

Oct 31, 2017 7:44 am (IST)

"India is a country full of diversity, Unity in Diversity is our speciality. India is proud of our diversity. We are home to so many cultures, languages, lifestyles," says PM Narendra Modi.

Oct 31, 2017 7:43 am (IST)

"I am proud of his contribution to India before we attained freedom and during the early years after we became independent. People have tried to ensure the contribution of Sardar Patel is forgotten but the youth of India respects him and his contribution towards the building of our nation," PM Narendra Modi on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Oct 31, 2017 7:41 am (IST)

"Today is Sardar Patel's birth anniversary and also the death anniversary of Former PM Indira Gandhi. I am happy that the younger generation is actively participating in the run for unity," says PM Narendra Modi while flagging off the 'Run For Unity' at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi on the 142nd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

