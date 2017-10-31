Rashtriya Ekta Diwas LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Flags off 'Run for Unity' to Mark Sardar Patel Jayanthi; Takes Aim at Congress

Event Highlights
The central government observes October 31 all over the country as a day of special occasion to foster and reinforce the government's dedication to preserve and strengthen unity, integrity and security of the nation by celebrating it as a 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.
PM Narendra Modi flags off 'Run for Unity' at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in #Delhi on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/Fc1Rk1Qf2N— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2017
The birth anniversary of Sardar Patel is being celebrated across the country as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' (National Unity Day). PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel. Modi, in his recent monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast, had paid his tribute to Sardar Patel, saying that he laid the foundation of a "modern, united India".
"I am proud of his contribution to India before we attained freedom and during the early years after we became independent. People have tried to ensure the contribution of Sardar Patel is forgotten but the youth of India respects him and his contribution towards the building of our nation," PM Narendra Modi on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
"Today is Sardar Patel's birth anniversary and also the death anniversary of Former PM Indira Gandhi. I am happy that the younger generation is actively participating in the run for unity," says PM Narendra Modi while flagging off the 'Run For Unity' at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi on the 142nd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
