Rat Bites Infant at Government hospital in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: In yet another incident of negligence at a government hospital in Madya Pradesh, a rat bit an infant after the hospital staff refused to offer a bed to the mother and the newborn.

Sunita, a resident of Kumharaua village, had given birth to a girl on the night of May 14.

Since the government hospital didn't have enough beds, Sunita, along with the infant, was asked to lie down on the floor.

"When I woke up on the night of May 15, I saw my baby’s fingers bleeding and spotted a rat running away, which made it clear that it had bitten my baby,” Sunita told media.

However, the hospital administration, alarmed by the incident, provided a bed to the mother and offered them medicine to avoid any infection.

“The baby’s fingers are carrying bite marks, but we are not sure if it’s a rat bite,” regional medical officer Dr SS Gurjar told media.