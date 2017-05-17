X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Rat Bites Infant at Government hospital in Madhya Pradesh

Vivek Trivedi | News18.com

Updated: May 17, 2017, 5:20 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Rat Bites Infant at Government hospital in Madhya Pradesh
Photo of the infant who was bitten by a rat at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh, (Photo: Vivek Trivedi)

Bhopal: In yet another incident of negligence at a government hospital in Madya Pradesh, a rat bit an infant after the hospital staff refused to offer a bed to the mother and the newborn.

Sunita, a resident of Kumharaua village, had given birth to a girl on the night of May 14.

Since the government hospital didn't have enough beds, Sunita, along with the infant, was asked to lie down on the floor.

"When I woke up on the night of May 15, I saw my baby’s fingers bleeding and spotted a rat running away, which made it clear that it had bitten my baby,” Sunita told media.

However, the hospital administration, alarmed by the incident, provided a bed to the mother and offered them medicine to avoid any infection.

“The baby’s fingers are carrying bite marks, but we are not sure if it’s a rat bite,” regional medical officer Dr SS Gurjar told media.

First Published: May 17, 2017, 5:11 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.