Rat in Gravy Served at Three-star Hotel, Video Goes Viral

Jabalpur: Guests enjoying dinner at a wedding hosted by a three-star hotel in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh were in for a rude shock as one of them allegedly found a dead rat in the gravy.

The incident gained a lot of online traction when the video, purportedly shot by one of the guests, went viral.



The matter reached District Collector Mahesh Chandra Chaudhary’s office and he sent a team to carry out an inspection at the hotel.

“We will take action if we find unhygienic standards being practised in the hotel kitchen. We are waiting for the lab report,” said food inspector Devika Sonwani.

A senior manager at the hotel said he suspected foul play. “We waived off the bill of the guests but they are still making such a hue and cry. This shows that our competitors might be trying to malign our image in the midst of the busy wedding season,” he said.

He also claimed that the guests haven’t lodged any official complaint with the district administration or the police.