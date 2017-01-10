»
Ratan Tata at Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Modi Made Gujarat Manufacturing Hub

First published: January 10, 2017, 4:10 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
File photo Ratan Tata. (Reuters)

Addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata on Tuesday said "Gujarat is a progressive state".

The salt-to-software conglomerate patriarch heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the all-round development of Gujarat. He said, "Modi made Gujarat a manufacturing hub. Gujarat will be one of the leading state which usher in new india".

"I am extremely proud to be here today.. Thanks PM Modi for his leadership," he added.

