With Missing Liquor Bottles in Bihar, Police Put the Blame on Rats

Patna: If Bihar Police are to be believed rats in the state have finished off more than nine litres of alcohol that was seized from people flouting prohibition laws.

The issue came up after reports that the seized bottles of liquor were missing from police station 'malkhanas' (stores).

At a recent meeting of the state police, it was said that some of the seized bottles had been destroyed, and what was left was finished off in the stores by liquor-loving rats, PTI reported.

"We have asked the Patna zonal IG to inquire into the matter. Based on his findings, the state police headquarters will initiate further action," Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) S K Singhal said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the police on Thursday arrested the president of the Bihar Police Men's Association, Nirmal Singh, and a member of the association, Shamsher Singh, for consuming liquor. The two will be in judicial custody till May 18.

The Nitish Kumar government clamped total prohibition in Bihar last April. To enforce the liquor ban, a special drive has been launched by the police and the excise department across the state.