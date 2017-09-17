GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Rayalaseema Farmers Send 68 Paise Cheques as Gift to PM Modi

Rayalaseema Sagu Neeti Sadhana Samithi, which organised the protest, collected hundreds of cheques to highlight the agrarian crisis faced by four districts under the Rayalaseema region.

Sakshi Khanna | CNN-News18

Updated:September 17, 2017, 5:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rayalaseema Farmers Send 68 Paise Cheques as Gift to PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modi invoked Vivekananda’s “unity in diversity” theme in a big way. (File photo: AP)
Hyderabad: As the country celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 67th birthday, distressed farmers in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, in a unique way, protested by sending Rs 0.68 paise cheque as a gift to the prime minister.

Rayalaseema Sagu Neeti Sadhana Samithi, which organised the protest, collected hundreds of cheques to highlight the agrarian crisis faced by four districts under the Rayalaseema region.

With this protest, the people demanded Centre to develop irrigation infrastructure and chalk out a plan for the development of the region.

The Samithi, in a statement, said, "Despite abundant resources, the region faces drought and has remained backward due to the negligence of the various government."
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Masand's Verdicts On Simran, Lucknow Central

Now Showing: Masand's Verdicts On Simran, Lucknow Central

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES