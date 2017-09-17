Rayalaseema Farmers Send 68 Paise Cheques as Gift to PM Modi
Rayalaseema Sagu Neeti Sadhana Samithi, which organised the protest, collected hundreds of cheques to highlight the agrarian crisis faced by four districts under the Rayalaseema region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modi invoked Vivekananda’s “unity in diversity” theme in a big way. (File photo: AP)
Hyderabad: As the country celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 67th birthday, distressed farmers in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, in a unique way, protested by sending Rs 0.68 paise cheque as a gift to the prime minister.
Rayalaseema Sagu Neeti Sadhana Samithi, which organised the protest, collected hundreds of cheques to highlight the agrarian crisis faced by four districts under the Rayalaseema region.
With this protest, the people demanded Centre to develop irrigation infrastructure and chalk out a plan for the development of the region.
The Samithi, in a statement, said, "Despite abundant resources, the region faces drought and has remained backward due to the negligence of the various government."
Rayalaseema Sagu Neeti Sadhana Samithi, which organised the protest, collected hundreds of cheques to highlight the agrarian crisis faced by four districts under the Rayalaseema region.
With this protest, the people demanded Centre to develop irrigation infrastructure and chalk out a plan for the development of the region.
The Samithi, in a statement, said, "Despite abundant resources, the region faces drought and has remained backward due to the negligence of the various government."
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Korea Open: Sindhu Avenges Glasgow Loss With Thrilling Win Over Okuhara
- Rishi Kapoor Reveals on Twitter What RK Studio Lost in the Massive Fire
- MS Dhoni Slams Another 'Century' at Chepauk
- Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan Recreates Kishore Kumar's Padosan Look
- Ajinkya Rahane Shows Why He Is Considered India's Top Fielder