RBI Governor's Ultimate Weapon Is To Quit: Raghuram Rajan

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18 Executive Editor Latha Venkatesh says “alternative approaches” to note ban were available. He says as a civil servant the governor can’t just oppose government policies and if the disagreement is over a momentous action, the governor’s “ultimate weapon” is to quit.Edited Excerpts form the interview:Rajan said “alternative approaches” to the note ban were “possible” and that his view was similar to that of his predecessor YV Reddy’s.Reddy has publicly critisized note ban and said: “Better options were there. It resulted in pain while gains in future are not certain. But one thing that came to the fore was people’s willingness to fight corruption. Demonetisation has nothing to do with black or white money. It has only given information about people who were holding the cash.”Rajan said while it was tough to accurately measure effects of note ban, some businesses may not have had buffers to sustain during demonetisation. He termed “twin balance sheet problem” created by slow growth due to demonetisation and short-term uncertainty created by GST was a “big growth dampener”.Rajan said as a civil servant you “can’t just oppose government policies”. He said if you disagree with the government on a momentous action, a governor’s “ultimate weapon is that he can quit”“Best sign of growth is when private sector capital expenditure returns,” said Rajan. Calling for “fundamental reform” in power sector, Rajan said he’s “worried about the power sector” as discoms haven’t reduced line losses and they recovered only because of fall in interest costs. He also raised alarm over quality of education which is “falling drastically”.