RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2017: 526 Posts, Apply Before 7th December 2017
The Online Test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in December 2017 or January 2018 and the exact date of the examination will be declared later by RBI on its official website.
RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2017 Application Process to fill 526 OA Posts has begun on the official website of Reserve Bank of India – rbi.org.in. As per the official notification released last evening by RBI, the Recruitment process for hiring Office Attendants for various offices of RBI will include an Online Test followed by a Language Proficiency Test. The Online Test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in December 2017 or January 2018 and the exact date of the examination will be declared later by RBI on its official website. The candidates are supposed to pay the application fee by 7th December 2017, online.
17 Job Locations of RBI for 526 Posts of Office Attendant
1. Ahmedabad - 39 Posts
2. Bengaluru - 58 Posts
3. Bhopal - 45 Posts
4. Chandigarh - 42 Posts
5. Shimla - 5 Posts
6. Chennai - 10 Posts
7. Guwahati - 10 Posts
8. Hyderabad - 27 Posts
9. Jammu - 19 Posts
10. Lucknow - 13 Posts
11. Kolkata - 10 Posts
12. Mumbai - 144 Posts,
13. Navi Mumbai (Belapur) - 15 Posts
14. Panaji - 6 Posts
15. Nagpur - 9 Posts
16. New Delhi - 27 Posts
17. Thiruvananthapuram - 47 Posts
Age-Limit
The candidate must fall in the age bracket of 18-25 years and must have been born between 2nd November 1992 to 1st November 1999, only (both days inclusive). The relaxation rules for upper age-limit in reserved categories are applicable.
Educational Qualification:
1. The candidate must be a Matriculate or SSC or Class 10th Pass as on 1st November 2017 from a recognized board from the State/UT that comes under the Regional Jurisdiction of the Regional Office where he/she is applying.
2. Candidate must be the domicile of the same State/UT
3. The Candidate should not be graduate as on 1st November 2017. (Graduates and highly qualified candidates are not eligible to apply for this post)
4. Candidate must be proficient in the regional language of the State/UT where he’s applying
Pay Scale:
The selected candidate will withdraw a starting basic pay of ₹10940/- per month along with several other allowances like Special Compensatory Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance, Family Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Dearness Allowance, Grade Allowance, etc
How to Apply for RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – rbi.org.in
Step 2 – At the end of the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment related Announcements’
Step 3 – From the ‘Current Vacancies’ drop-down menu, click on ‘Vacancies’,
Step 4 – Click on Recruitment for the post of Office Attendant
Step 5 – Click on “Recruitment for the post of Office Attendant”
It will take you to: http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rbioattoct17/
Step 6 – Click on, ‘Click here for New Registration’
Step 7 – Register Online, enter your details, pay the fee online
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference.
Candidates can read the official notification here
