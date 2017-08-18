RBI to Issue New Rs 50 note, Previous Notes to Remain Legal Tender

The Reserve Bank of India announced that it will be releasing a brand new banknote of the denomination 50 rupees shortly. The base colour of the note will be fluorescent blue on both sides and it will have depict the country’s cultural heritage with a picture of a Hampi chariot. All other banknotes of the denomination of Rs 50 will continue to remain legal tender.The banknote will bear the signature of Governor Urjit Patel and have a picture of Mahatma Gandhi in the centre. The length of the note will be 135 mm and the width 66 mm.The features of the note on the front side will be: See through register with denominational numeral 50, denominational numeral ५० in Devnagari, Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre, Micro letters ‘RBI’, ‘भारत’, ‘INDIA’ and ‘50’, Windowed demetalised security thread with inscriptions ‘भारत’ and RBI, Guarantee Clause, Governor’s signature with Promise Clause and RBI emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi portrait, Ashoka Pillar emblem on the right, Mahatma Gandhi portrait and electrotype (50) watermarks, Number panel with numerals growing from small to big on the top left side and bottom right side.On the back the features include: Year of printing of the note on the left, Swachh Bharat logo with slogan, Language panel, Motif of Hampi with Chariot, Denominational numeral ५० in Devnagari.