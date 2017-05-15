RBSE BSER Class 12 Science, Commerce Results to be Declared

New Delhi: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the class 12 (Senior Secondary) Science and Commerce results on Monday.

According to Patrika, 2,34, 523 students appeared for Class 12 Science exam while 48,113 students appeared for Commerce exam.

The education minister of the state is expected to make the announcement at 12.15 pm today.

Apart from the official website, www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the students will be able to access the class 12 BSER results from alternate portals like examresults.net.

This year, around 8.69 lakh students appeared for the class 12 exams which were conducted from March 2 to 25.

Last year, Rajasthan board declared the senior secondary Science and commerce (Class 12) results on May 16.

Steps to check the results:

Log on to the official website www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the link for 'Rajasthan RBSE Class 12 Exam 2017

Enter your roll number or name

Click to submit

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take printout of the same for future reference