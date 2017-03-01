Ready to Facilitate Dialogue Between Naxals, Govt: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Bhopal: Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Wednesday said he was willing to facilitate dialogue between the government and the Naxals.

"There must be a dialogue to understand their (Naxals') problems....Given the opportunity, I am ready to act as an interlocutor between the government and Naxals," Ravi Shankar said in Bhopal.

Speaking to reporters outside the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the Art of Living founder said the government would be able to understand the problems and motives of Naxals only after holding talks.

"They are not roaming aimlessly in the forest. They must be feeling some pain. What is the purpose of their struggle? We can ascertain their purpose or their dreams only through interaction," he said.