Red Beacon Removed From Car of Bengal Cleric

Kolkata: Kolkata's Tipu Sultan Mosque Imam, Noor-Ur-Rehman Barkati, has been removed.

According to sources, red beacon of Imam's car has been removed by Kolkata Police forcefully.

However, PTI reported that Barkati voluntarily got the beacon removed.

"No, there was no political pressure on me to remove the red light. How will political parties put pressure on me? I am the Shahi Imam and will follow the law," Barkati told PTI.

This comes after a case has been registered against Barkati for using red beacon. The case was registered in Topsia police station after a complaint by a BJP leader.

Barkati had earlier told CNN-News18 that he will not stop using red beacon come what may. He also claimed that it's not something that can be enforced.

“I don't think this even matters. It is pointless. There are red beacons everywhere, on top of planes, then why not cars?” Barkati had said.

He said he'll stop using red beacon only when everyone else does so too.

The cleric further claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given him the permission to use red beacon and that Shahi Imam has been given the nod by the erstwhile British government.

“There is no point. After a few days everyone will be using it again. Even Mamata didi has done it. But nobody will follow it for long. Their (Centre's) own ministers won't follow,” he said.

BJP leader Sudhanshu Mittal said it is preposterous for anyone to claim himself to be above law. “Such people are being patronised by the political leaders of West Bengal. It speaks volumes of the kind of administration there is in the state. The politics of appeasement has crossed all limits. Here is a man who openly defies the law, who openly propagates violence saying any Muslim who joins RSS or BJP must be thrashed,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)