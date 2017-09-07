Release My Men or Will Shut Down City: Karnataka BJP MP's Threat to Police

Hours after the BJP's Mangalore Chalo rally, a video of an irate party MP threatening a police inspector of shutting down the city over the arrest of senior leaders has come to light.Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP from Dakshina Kannada, is seen in the video intimidating the police inspector of Kadri police station in Mangalore.The incident happened around 3 pm after the BJP rally, where BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa and a host of other leaders addressed a large gathering about failing law and order situation in the State.After this, the leaders asked the BJP workers to take out a procession despite the fact that permission had been denied by the police for this.The rallyists were taken away by the police and detained at the Kadri Gorakhnath temple.When police attempted to register cases against the BJP cadre, some of them turned to their MP for help, who rushed to the scene immediately.The MP, with fingers waving, allegedly threatened the Inspector that if any cases are lodged, he would 'shut down the city'.The Inspector seen in the video at the receiving end of all this aggression was identified as Inspector Maruti Nayak.