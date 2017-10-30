Relief For Kamal Haasan as Police Decide Nothing Criminal in His Tweet on Nilavembu

Tamil Nadu police on Monday said no FIR will be filed against Kamal Haasan for asking his fans not to distribute the state-prescribed nilavembu concoction to fight dengue as they found no merit in the case.The Madras High Court had last week directed the Tamil Nadu Police to register an FIR against Haasan only if they see any merit in the complaint filed against him.The complaint was filed by activist Devarajan after Haasan reportedly asked his fans to not distribute the nilavembu, a herbal concoction being promoted by the state government as a way to control the dengue outbreak, till doubts over its efficacy were clarified.Haasan had had issued the appeal on Twitter, saying, "Till proper research results come, let us not distribute nilavembu concoction. Let other works continue."Following the statement, the state health minister hit back, saying that action will be taken against those spreading rumours about the Nilavembu concoction. Haasan later issued a statement clarifying that his statement was taken out of context. He said that he only made a suggestion and was not against the Nilavembu concoction.“There is no justification at all in some people spreading falsehood that I am against Nilavembu”, Haasan’s statement added.The Tamil Nadu Police’s decision would come as a big relief for the actor as there will be no criminal proceedings against him.