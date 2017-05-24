Religion Doesn't Divide Society on Caste Basis: Dalai Lama

Bengaluru: True religion never divided a society on caste basis but denying social justice to the deprived was due to the feudal system, said Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Tuesday.

"A religion does not divide society into upper and lower castes. Religion has nothing to do with it (division). Denying social justice on caste basis is from Aour feudal system," he said at a seminar on B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Admitting that social justice was being denied on caste basis due to the feudal system that still existed in society, he said caste-related injustice could be removed through education.

"Inferiority complex among sections of society can be eradicated only through education. A sense of equality facilitates self-confidence. Equality can be achieved through self-confidence and hard work," he reiterated.

The Dalai Lama also called for efforts to revive ancient Indian values and knowledge as they were more relevant to modern times.

"Ancient values and knowledge side by side with modern science are useful to society," he asserted.

Noting that Buddhism, like other religions, had different philosophies originating from various schools of thought, he said wonderful people conveyed a common message of love and compassion though they come from diverse faiths.

"Any activity that brings happiness is a positive karma and that which makes uncomfortable is a negative karma," he added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Opposition Leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge were present on the occasion.

The seminar on "Ambedkar Jnana Darshana Abhiyana on Eradication of Caste System and Counter Revolution" was organised by the Karnataka Social Justice Department to commemorate Ambedkar's 125th birth anniversary.