Renowned Lawyer Ram Jethmalani Announces Retirement

Renowned lawyer Ram Jethmalani, who will turn 95 next week, announced his retirement from the legal profession on Saturday, ending a career that has spanned over seven decades.Speaking at a function organised by the Bar Council of India to felicitate new Chief Justice of India, Justice Dipak Misra, he said, “I am here to tell you I am retiring from the profession.”Earlier this week, Jethmalani had informed the Supreme Court, while mentioning a service matter to Justice Kurian Joseph that it was his last case and he would not take up any more cases.Jethmalani, who is also a Rajya Sabha member from Bihar, is the highest paid lawyer in the Supreme Court bar and has appeared in many leading and high profile cases.However, he clarified he would not step away from public life and said his new role would be to combat corruption in politics. I am taking on a new role as long as I am alive. I wish to combat the corrupt politicians that have been brought into the position of power and I hope the condition of India will take good shape," Jethmalani said.He also termed as “calamity” the present status of governance.“The country is not in a good shape. The previous and the current governments, both have let down the nation very badly,” he said.“It is the duty of the members of the bar and all good citizens to rise to this great calamity," he said, adding that they should do their best to see that those in positions of power are shown the exit door as soon as possible.