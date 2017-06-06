Rented Coolers Installed in Hospital Before CM Yogi's Visit, Taken Off as Soon as he Left

Lucknow: Just ahead of CM Yogi Adityanath's visit to SRN Hospital in Allahabad, coolers were bought on rent and installed in the hospital giving momentary relief to the patients and were taken off as soon as CM Yogi left.

As per reports around 20 air coolers were reportedly hired for the Chief Minister's visit to the Swaroop Rani Nehru hospital in Allahabad on Sunday.

A similar incident took place few days back when UP CM Yogi visited the family of Martyr Prem Sagar who was killed and body was mutilated by Pakistan Army soldiers.

The local administration filled the martyr's house with an air-conditioner, sofas, curtains, carpets and chairs etc. The luxuries, however, were quickly withdrawn as soon as the chief minister left the martyr's house, leaving the family "upset and humiliated."

The incident occurs a couple of days after CM Yogi Adityanath had told officials not to make any special arrangements for him when he in on tour.

“Honouring the people of the state is, in fact, the honour of the chief minister. No special arrangements should be made for me during visits, inspections and other programmes. We are the people who sit on the floor," he added.

However, Chief Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr Karunakar Dwivedi denied getting coolers on rent and said, “We already have 75 to 80 coolers in the hospital. Yesterday, few of the coolers were not working and the technician in-charge of making arrangements for the chief minister's visit offered to replace them. So we said yes. It is absolutely wrong that we brought in over 20 coolers”.