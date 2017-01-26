Republic Day Celebrations Live: Abu Dhabi Prince to be Chief Guest at Parade

India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day in the presence of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Chief Guest of the Republic Day parade.

The Republic Day Parade will showcase India's military strength and achievements in a range of areas and its diverse culture at the Rajpath on Thursday.

The Wing Commander Ramesh Kumar Dubey-led parade will start with four Mi-17 helicopters, flying an Indian flag and three other helicopters flying ensigns of the Army, Navy and the Air Force, will shower flower petals.

This will be followed by Parade Commander Lt Gen Manoj Naravane and his second-in-command, Maj Gen Rajesh Sahai paying respects to the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces -- the President of India.

Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra awardees will also follow the Parade Commander.

A contingent of UAE soldiers, along with its music band will lead the parade.

Stay tuned for live updates: