Republic Day: Havildar Hangpan Dada Posthumously Awarded Ashok Chakra
President Pranab Mukherjee handed the Ashoka Chakra to Hangpan Dada's wife. (Image: CNN-News18/TV Grab)
New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday posthumously conferred the Ashok Chakra on Havildar Hangpan Dada of the Rashtiya Rifles, who laid down his life after single-handedly killing three terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir last year.
The highest peacetime gallantry award for valour and courageous action was accepted by Dada's widow Chasen Lowang, who struggled to hold back tears while receiving the honour.
Proud he sacrificed his life for nation,happy he has been given such a big honour:Wife of Hav Hangpan Dada,awarded Ashok Chakra (Posthumous) pic.twitter.com/EFHJuHOI5l
— ANI (@ANI_news) January 26, 2017
In a firefight in Naugam sector on May 26, when his section was pinned down by heavy and accurate fire, the soldier closed in towards terrorists hiding behind rocks and boulders, saving the lives of his comrades.
With scant regard for his life, he displayed exemplary courage and presence of mind and killed two terrorists at close quarters. In the exchange, he was grievously injured.
Undeterred, he went after the remaining terrorists.
"In the process, he came face to face with the third terrorist whom he killed in hand-to-hand combat before making the supreme sacrifice. His action led to the elimination of the fourth terrorist," the citation said.
