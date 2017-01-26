Republic Day 2017 Live: Jawans Perform Stunts, India's Aerial Might on Display

Event Highlights
Tejas makes its debut
Motor cycle display
National Bravery award
Manipur Tableau
Bravery award
Clean India, Green India
CSIR@75: touching lives
PM housing scheme
MSE Tableau on Khadi
GST theme CBEC's Tableau
GST theme CBEC;s Tableau
Kamakhya theme Tableau
J&K Tableau
Tripura's Hojagiri
Musical heritage of Goa
Tamil Nadu's Karagattam
Punjab's Jago Aaiya Tableau
West Bengal's Sharad Utsav
Haryana's empowerment message
Haryana's empowerment message
Himachal Pradesh's craft
Tableau of Delhi's model schools
Tableau Karnataka
Gujarat Tableau
Manipur's Tableau
NSG Marching Contingent
Delhi Police Contingent
CISF Marching Contingent
Indian Coast Guard Contingent
BSF Camel Contingent
Artillery Gun system
Air Force tabuleau
Air force marching contingent
Indian Navy Tableau
Tejas to make debut
PM greets Prez, UAE crown chief
Ansari greeted by PM at Rajpath
PM Modi pays tribute to martyrs
Fully packed enclosure at Rajpath
Tight security in capital
Indian Navy's greeting on R-Day
Visuals from Rajpath
Amit Shah unfurls the tricolour
Sonia Gandhi greets nation
Twitter's R-Day Emoji
Google Doodle
Kejriwal greets nation
List of Padma Vibhushan awardees
List of Padma Shri(part-2) awardees
List of Padma Shri awardees
Padma Bhushan awardees
PM greets nation
President bats for women security
10 facts on R-Day
Soldiers honoured with Gallantry awards
Metro service to remain disrupt
Burj Khalifa Dons Tricolour on R-Day
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day in the presence of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Chief Guest of the Republic Day parade.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Pranab Mukherjee and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar are present at Rajpath for the grand celebrations.
The Republic Day Parade will showcase India's military strength and achievements in a range of areas and its diverse culture at the Rajpath on Thursday.
Stay tuned for live updates:
The splendid motor cycle display, at #RepublicDay Parade 2017#HappyRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/NEF9daZ6Ih— PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2017
WATCH NOW : Awesome Aerobatics - Rapt spectators ! #RepublicDay on @DDNational & https://t.co/bgjz4tZwG3 … #Rajpath #26January pic.twitter.com/XA3cqboZ6O— Doordarshan National (@DDNational) January 26, 2017
Some of the Saila dancers disguise themselves as a scarecrow, useful to protect crops from wild invaders#HappyRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/svWeQ4nKKC— PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2017
25 children including 12 girls and 13 boys, selected for #NationalBraveryAwards 2016, at #RepublicDay Parade#HappyRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/W4BShCMl8f— PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2017
Yak Dance of Arunachal Pradesh being presented at a tableau in #RepublicDay parade.#RDayWithAIR pic.twitter.com/MlYb1R01oK— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) 26 January 2017
Marching contingents #NCC cadets at Rajpath.#RepublicDay #RDayWithAIR pic.twitter.com/fRAxuTGrx3— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) 26 January 2017
Indian Navy Tableau at #RepublicDay Parade 2017: https://t.co/sde5JnBVVn pic.twitter.com/7JpzHTQ8IO— MIB India (@MIB_India) January 26, 2017
Ex servicemen tableau at #RepublicDay parade pic.twitter.com/j8eICEaWE5— ANI (@ANI_news) January 26, 2017
#RepublicDay LIVE: Mechanised Infantry Regiment parading at Rajpathhttps://t.co/sde5Jnkl3P pic.twitter.com/50xb0iBmL8— MIB India (@MIB_India) January 26, 2017
Video: PM's cavalcade reaches #AmarJawanJyoti as 68th #RepublicDay parade to begin shortly pic.twitter.com/eFMbaKe6cu— PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2017
Fully packed enclosures here at #Rajpath wait patiently for the #RepublicDay parade to begin pic.twitter.com/OH8eD2kdu2— PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2017
#RepublicDay greetings to all of you.— Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) January 26, 2017
All ranks of the Indian Navy join me in wishing our proud countrymen a Very Happy Republic Day - Admiral Sunil Lanba CNS pic.twitter.com/HQc6OKDznh— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 26, 2017
CM Raman Singh at #RepublicDay celebrations in Raipur pic.twitter.com/UGHGIJNyRE— ANI (@ANI_news) January 26, 2017
LIVE: Play before the parade!— PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2017
Children enjoying lighter moments before the grandeur sets in at #Rajpath #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/oKkIihZy0D
LIVE: Rajpath patiently waits for the sounds of celebration as the nation proudly remembers the birth of the great Republic 67 years ago. pic.twitter.com/2OHatO8hUB— PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2017
Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah unfurls the tricolour at party HQ #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/SfOxlbRtXy— ANI (@ANI_news) January 26, 2017
Congress President Sonia Gandhi has extended greetings on the 68th Republic Day.Wishing all Indians, in India and abroad
* India's Republic intrinsic strength lies in our Constitutional values.
* Today is the day to reiterate our commitment to protection, preservation and practise of these Constitutional ideals.
* It comprises of India's true spirit & struggles against inequality & injustice.
* I pay respects to freedom fighters & founding fathers of our Republic, and to those great meṅ & women who drafted our Constitution.
* Gandhi hoped every Indian will strive to fight for these values and against the forces that seek to undermine them.
सभी देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएँ। हिट्लर शाही ताक़तों से इस गणतंत्र को बचाना होगा।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 26, 2017
Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam at #RepublicDay celebrations in Chennai pic.twitter.com/8mg7Pnd1ND— ANI (@ANI_news) January 26, 2017
गणतंत्र दिवस की सभी देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। #RepublicDay greetings to everyone.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2017
Photogallery
-
StarGaze: Shraddha Kapoor Parties With Farhan Akhtar, SRK Attends OK Jaanu Special Screening
-
Kishwer Merchant- Suyyash Rai Wedding: Look Who All Attended the Reception Party
-
Hollywood Friday: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone Starrer La La Land Releases This Week
-
Hollywood Friday: Moana All Set to Bring Disney's Magic On-Screen This Week