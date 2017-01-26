LIVE NOW
Republic Day 2017 Live: Jawans Perform Stunts, India's Aerial Might on Display

News18.com | January 26, 2017, 11:37 AM IST
Event Highlights

India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day in the presence of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Chief Guest of the Republic Day parade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Pranab Mukherjee and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar are present at Rajpath for the grand celebrations.

The Republic Day Parade will showcase India's military strength and achievements in a range of areas and its diverse culture at the Rajpath on Thursday.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Jan 26, 2017 11:47 am (IST)

It marks the conclusion of Republic day parade


Jan 26, 2017 11:43 am (IST)

The largest pyramid ever made by any team on the Rajpath; 15 motorcycles carrying 60 personnel

 


Jan 26, 2017 11:42 am (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 11:39 am (IST)

The tableau of Maharastra: 


Jan 26, 2017 11:35 am (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 11:34 am (IST)

The President's guard makes its way to receive him and UAE Crown prince


Jan 26, 2017 11:32 am (IST)

Aircraft Tejas makes its debut. Fly pass at a speed of 780 KM 

 

Jan 26, 2017 11:31 am (IST)

Aircraft Tejas makes its debut. Fly pass at a speed of 780 KM 


Jan 26, 2017 11:26 am (IST)

3C-130 super Hercules flypass


Jan 26, 2017 11:24 am (IST)

Speculative display of Aircraft underway began with Chakra formation


Jan 26, 2017 11:22 am (IST)

Team Captain of Dare Devils, Havaldar Satish Kumar is leading the dare devils stunt and smartly salutes the President.


Jan 26, 2017 11:19 am (IST)

'Sweta Ashwa' team of the corps of military performs daredevil stunt


Jan 26, 2017 11:17 am (IST)

'The Art and Lifestyle of Kutch' being presented at a tableau of Gujarat


Jan 26, 2017 11:11 am (IST)

25 children including 12 girls and 13 boys; National Bravery Awards winners marches in Republic Day parade.


Jan 26, 2017 11:11 am (IST)

Delhi's youth power

150 students form map of India in order to showcase unity in diversity 


Jan 26, 2017 11:08 am (IST)

Cultural event by school children. Saila is a popular dance of MP's Gond tribe from dindori district. 165 students are performing the dance


Jan 26, 2017 11:07 am (IST)

India's young brave hearts


Jan 26, 2017 11:05 am (IST)

Transforming India Tableau


Jan 26, 2017 11:04 am (IST)

Depicts vision for a clean and green nation


Jan 26, 2017 11:01 am (IST)

The housing scheme was lauched in 2015. Mission: every Indian to have a puchhu house by 2022


Jan 26, 2017 10:58 am (IST)

Tableau showcased Assam's Kamakhya temple


Jan 26, 2017 10:57 am (IST)

Tableau showcased J$K's snow sport at Gulmarg and a snowman with a Kangri


Jan 26, 2017 10:56 am (IST)

Tableau from Tripura showcased Hojagiri danced performed by girls for earthen pitches


Jan 26, 2017 10:55 am (IST)

Tableau from Goa showcased its rich musical heritage


Jan 26, 2017 10:54 am (IST)

Tableau from TN on Karagattamis being showcased. 


Jan 26, 2017 10:53 am (IST)

Tableau from Punjab on Jago Aaiya is being showcased. Jago is a dance which takes place a night before Punjabi wedding


Jan 26, 2017 10:52 am (IST)

Tableau from West Bengal on Sharad Utsav is being showcased. 


Jan 26, 2017 10:51 am (IST)

Tableau from Haryana on Beti Bachao Beti Parap is being showcased.


Jan 26, 2017 10:50 am (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 10:49 am (IST)

Tableau from Delhi on Transforming education is being showcased.


Jan 26, 2017 10:48 am (IST)

Tableau from Karnataka on Gorava Dance is being showcased. Tableau is followed by sword-welding warriors


Jan 26, 2017 10:47 am (IST)

Senior Boys NCC Band performs at Republic Day


Jan 26, 2017 10:46 am (IST)

Tableau from Gujarat on Kutch art is being showcased. Dancers performed traditional Raas dance


Jan 26, 2017 10:45 am (IST)

Border Security Force's Camel Contingent


Jan 26, 2017 10:44 am (IST)

Tableau from Manipur on Lal Haroba is being showcased


Jan 26, 2017 10:44 am (IST)

Tableau from Maharastra is being showcased.


Jan 26, 2017 10:43 am (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 10:42 am (IST)

Arunachal's famous Yak dance


Jan 26, 2017 10:41 am (IST)

Odisha's popular festival ' Dola Yatra Showcased


Jan 26, 2017 10:40 am (IST)

NSG Commandos march Down Rajpath in Full Armed Gear 


Jan 26, 2017 10:40 am (IST)

The tableau showcases various roles of Indian Navy


Jan 26, 2017 10:38 am (IST)

CRPF band marching down Rajpath


Jan 26, 2017 10:37 am (IST)

* Motto: Sarvatra Sarvotam Suraksha

* Tune- Hum hai na hai na hindustani

* NSG makes its debut in R-Day Parade


Jan 26, 2017 10:37 am (IST)

CISF band marching down Rajpath


Jan 26, 2017 10:36 am (IST)

Indian Air force soldiers march down Rajpath


Jan 26, 2017 10:36 am (IST)

* Motto: Shanti seva Aur Nyaya

* Contingent led by Assistant Commission of Police Balram

* Band lead by Jagjit Singh


Jan 26, 2017 10:34 am (IST)

* Motto: Sanrakhan Vah Suraksha

* Contingent led by Abhishek Choudhary 

* Marching to the tune of Amar Senani


Jan 26, 2017 10:33 am (IST)

* Motto: Vayam Raksham

* Credit for saving 7000 lives since its inception

* Contingent led by Arvind Kumar Pandey


Jan 26, 2017 10:32 am (IST)

The tabuleau showcases various roles of Air Force


Jan 26, 2017 10:31 am (IST)

* Motto: Dunty Untu death

* The band is playing - ' Hum hai seema suraksha Bal'


Jan 26, 2017 10:30 am (IST)

Sikh Regiment march down Rajpath


Jan 26, 2017 10:30 am (IST)

Advanced towered Artillery Gun system displayed

 


Jan 26, 2017 10:29 am (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 10:28 am (IST)

* The tabuleau showcases various roles of Air Force

 


Jan 26, 2017 10:27 am (IST)

* Junior warrant officer Ashok Kumar leads Air force band

* Air Force band playing tune of Sound Barrier


Jan 26, 2017 10:26 am (IST)

Madras regiment  led by Subedar Major Radhay Sham


Jan 26, 2017 10:26 am (IST)

Brass Band of Indian Navy Playing Jai Bharati. the band is lead by Master Ramesh Chandra 


Jan 26, 2017 10:25 am (IST)

Gorkha Regimet 


Jan 26, 2017 10:25 am (IST)

Tabuleau illustration show the multi-dimenssion of Navy


Jan 26, 2017 10:24 am (IST)

 


Jan 26, 2017 10:23 am (IST)

Madras regiment  led by Subedar Major Radhay Sham 


Jan 26, 2017 10:20 am (IST)

Bihar regiment led by captain Rahul Rawat.


Jan 26, 2017 10:18 am (IST)

First marching contingent is of mechanised infantry regiment.

 


Jan 26, 2017 10:17 am (IST)

Dhanush Gun system is lead bu captain Nachiketa Sanjay


Jan 26, 2017 10:17 am (IST)

Akash weapon system is lead by Anendra Bbansal and Lt Garima


Jan 26, 2017 10:16 am (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 10:15 am (IST)

Major PK Morolia is leading the CBRM contingent


Jan 26, 2017 10:14 am (IST)

Subhedar Paromd Kumar is leading Swathi Radar. Swathi is designed to detect and track


Jan 26, 2017 10:13 am (IST)

Captain Vaibhav Toote is leading the BM-2k Contingent


Jan 26, 2017 10:11 am (IST)

Lt. General Rajesh Sahai is the second in command on R-Day parade


Jan 26, 2017 10:11 am (IST)

Aboood Musabeh is leading the UAE Command. The mixed contingent of the UAE  comprises of 149 soldiers


Jan 26, 2017 10:08 am (IST)

Lt. General Manoj Mukhund Naravane is commanding the R-Day parade. He is an alumina of National Defence Academy

 

Jan 26, 2017 10:07 am (IST)

Lt. General Manoj Mukhund Naravane is commanding the R-Day parade. 


Jan 26, 2017 10:05 am (IST)

 

Havaldar Hangpan Dada awarded Ashok Chakra posthumously; martyred in Kupwara's Naugam Sector


Jan 26, 2017 10:05 am (IST)

Havaldar Hangpan Dada being awarded Ashok Chakra for his bavery


Jan 26, 2017 10:03 am (IST)

Flag unfurled, 21 gun salute at Rajpath

 


Jan 26, 2017 9:59 am (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 9:58 am (IST)

President Pranab Mukherjee and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Chief Guest of the Republic Day parade greeted by PM Modi


Jan 26, 2017 9:57 am (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 9:56 am (IST)

Vice President Hamid Ansari is greeted by PM Modi as he arrives at Rajpath

 

Jan 26, 2017 9:55 am (IST)

President Pranab Mukherjee along with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Chief Guest of the Republic Day parade arrives at Rajpath

 

Jan 26, 2017 9:54 am (IST)

Vice President Hamid Ansari is greeted by PM Modi as he arrives at Rajpath


Jan 26, 2017 9:53 am (IST)

PM Modi interacts with the VIPs after reaching Rajpath


Jan 26, 2017 9:52 am (IST)

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar arrives at Rajpath for the parade


Jan 26, 2017 9:51 am (IST)

Prime Minister arrives at Rajpath, greeted by three service chiefs


Jan 26, 2017 9:50 am (IST)

Three service chiefs arrive at Rajpath: Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, Admiral Sunil Lanba


Jan 26, 2017 9:45 am (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 9:40 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Amar Jawan Jyoti.

PM and three service chiefs pay tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti  


Jan 26, 2017 9:38 am (IST)

President Pranab Mukherjee along with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Chief Guest of the Republic Day parade make their way for Rajpath


Jan 26, 2017 9:33 am (IST)

The national capital was on Thursday wrapped in an unprecedented security cover with thousands of security force personnel keeping a hawk-eye vigil to ward off any terror strike or untoward incident during the 68th Republic Day celebrations.


Jan 26, 2017 9:20 am (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 9:14 am (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 9:11 am (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 9:10 am (IST)

Rajpath made a no flying zone


Jan 26, 2017 8:46 am (IST)

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has extended greetings on the 68th Republic Day.Wishing all Indians, in India and abroad

* India's Republic intrinsic strength lies in our Constitutional values. 

* Today is the day to reiterate our commitment to protection, preservation and practise of these Constitutional ideals.

* It comprises of India's true spirit & struggles against inequality & injustice. 

* I pay respects to freedom fighters & founding fathers of our Republic, and to those great meṅ & women who drafted our Constitution.

* Gandhi hoped every Indian will strive to fight for these values and against the forces that seek to undermine them.


Jan 26, 2017 8:40 am (IST)

 

READ: Twitter Launches Republic Day Emoji
Jan 26, 2017 8:38 am (IST)

Search giant Google in its special doodle to mark the 68th Republic Day, today showed a stadium full of people amid a sea of tricolour decking up the arena.


Jan 26, 2017 8:17 am (IST)

Jan 26, 2017 8:01 am (IST)

60,000 police personnel deployed in Delhi for R-Day


Jan 26, 2017 7:52 am (IST)
Terrorists May Use Animals as Suicide Bombers, Advisory Sent to Delhi Police
Jan 26, 2017 7:51 am (IST)

READ: In R-Day Eve Speech, President bats for Parallel Parliament, Assembly Polls
Jan 26, 2017 7:43 am (IST)

Republic Day 2017: 10 Facts Every Indian Must Know
Jan 26, 2017 7:43 am (IST)

BSF Director General K K Sharma on Thursday reached out to his troops to celebrate the Republic Day with them in the most sensitive frontier of Jammu.


Jan 26, 2017 7:39 am (IST)

 

READ: Soldiers Who Took Part in Surgical Strike Honoured With Gallantry Awards
Jan 26, 2017 7:35 am (IST)

 

READ: Delhi Metro Services to Remain Partially Inaccessible on Republic Day
Jan 26, 2017 7:34 am (IST)

READ: World's Tallest Building Burj Khalifa Dons Tricolour on Republic Day
Jan 26, 2017 7:31 am (IST)

 

 

READ: Republic Day Parade: India to Flaunt Military Might at Rajpath Today
Jan 26, 2017 7:30 am (IST)

We wish you a very Happy 68th Republic Day


Photogallery
