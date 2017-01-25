New Delhi: Delhi Police have been alerted to the threat of terrorists using animals as suicide bombers on India’s 68th Republic Day on Thursday.

Delhi Police were reportedly sent a special advisory on Wednesday informing them that terror groups might use animals to target crowded to create panic.

The Delhi Police were earlier issued an advisory stating that terror groups might use new techniques to target the national capital.

The advisory has been issued by Special Cell of Delhi Police and has asked personnel to keep a track of stolen pets.

Special arrangements have been made at the historic Rajpath where President Pranab Mukherjee, who is the supreme commander of armed forces, will be witnessing nation's military might that will be on display.

The entire central and New Delhi region will have nearly 60,000 security personnel drawn from Delhi Police and Central security forces guarding every nook and corner.

"There is foolproof security in place. Senior officers of Delhi Police will be patrolling the area while borders have been sealed," PTI quoted Muksh Kumar Meena, special commissioner of police, New Delhi range as saying.

In view of recent intelligence inputs that terror groups like LeT might be planning to use helicopter charter services and charter flights to launch attack through air, Delhi Police along with other security agencies are keeping a tight vigil.

Police is using counter-drone technology to thwart any attack or identify any suspicious flying object, a senior police officer said.

Apart from this, security personnel will be stationed atop tall buildings with anti-aircraft guns. CCTV cameras have been installed and a special control room has been set up where the feed will be monitored by Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel, the officer said.

The advisory that has been issued to security agencies states that "it is imperative for the security forces to be familiar with the range of threats for devising appropriate counter means" since the use of conventional weapons by the terrorist and criminal groups is a part of an ongoing process to develop new techniques and tactics.

Security forces have also been asked to ensure that proper frisking and checking of police personnel and other personnel is carried out since there is a possibility that terrorists may disguise themselves as security personnel.