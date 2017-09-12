Rescued from Brutality of Islamic State, Who is Kerala Priest Tom Uzhunnalil?

: Kerala priest Tom Uzhunnalil has been rescued from the captivity of the Islamic State. He was abducted from Yemen in 2016.Sources said the priest, who is currently in Muscat, will be flown to Kerala on Tuesday night. He was rescued after efforts by the Oman foreign ministry and Yemeni officials.“Tom Uzhunnalil expressed thanks to God Almighty and appreciation to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. He also thanked his brothers and sisters and all relatives and friends who called on God for safety and release,” the Oman Observer reported.1) Father Tom Uzhunnalil was abducted from Aden, Yemen in March 2016.2) Father Tom is a Christian priest from Kottayam, Kerala.3) Father Tom was abducted by terrorists who attacked an old-age home run by Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity in Aden.4) Father Tom will fly back to Kerala via Muscat, Oman.5) Father Tom was rescued after intervention of Oman’s foreign ministry.6) Father Tom’s rescue efforts were hampered because India doesn’t have a diplomatic mission in war-torn Yemen.