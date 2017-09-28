GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rescued Kerala Priest Arrives in Delhi, to Meet PM Narendra Modi Today

Father Tom was abducted in March 2016 by ISIS which attacked an old-age home, run by Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity, in southern Yemeni city of Aden. At least 15 people at the home were killed in the attack.

CNN-News18

Updated:September 28, 2017, 8:09 AM IST
Rescued Kerala Priest Arrives in Delhi, to Meet PM Narendra Modi Today
Father Uzhunnalil was abducted in March 2016 by ISIS which attacked an old-age home, run by Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity, in southern Yemeni city of Aden. (CNN-News18 photo)
New Delhi: Kerala priest Tom Uzhunnalil, who was rescued from the captivity of Islamic State earlier this month, arrived in Delhi on Thursday morning.

Father Tom was abducted in March 2016 by ISIS which attacked an old-age home, run by Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity, in southern Yemeni city of Aden. At least 15 people at the home were killed in the attack.

He is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind in the national capital on Thursday.

Father Tom had, in a first video message released on September 12, said he was "happy, strong in mind and soul" though he needed to recuperate.

"I am sure God will put me back to whatever mission he wants...He has a purpose in our life," the Salesian priest is heard saying in the message from the Vatican, where he is recovering after being freed.

What he went through definitely had a purpose, he said, adding that God had answered all the prayers and love that people conferred on him.

"I have been happy, strong in mind and soul. Still I need a little more recuperation from my physical weaknesses...No major illness, other than my diabetes," he said.

Father Uzhunnalil, who belongs to Bharananganam in Pala in Kottayam, was abducted from the port city of Aden after the terror group attacked a care home run by Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity.
