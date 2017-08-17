Reservation in Promotion: Allahabad High Court Says no Reservation if Seats Less Than 5

Allahabad High Court on Thursday passed a verdict about reservation in promotion saying that if there are less than five posts, then the policy cannot apply.This means that candidates of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe cannot be given the benefit of reservations in promotions if there are only five posts available.The judgment by the division bench of Arun Tandon and Rituraj Awasthi came in a case where the court canceled the promotion of Tej Singh who is a lecturer in Janta Inter College in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha.The court ruled that the promotion should be based on the guidelines laid down by it. It has given Regional Committee four weeks' time to decide on the promotion.An Economics lecturer at Janta Inter College in Amroha, Tej Singh, was promoted as per the reservation policy overlooking two senior lecturers. The senior lecturers who were overlooked then challenged the decision in the High Court.Upon hearing the case, the High Court considered the promotion wrong after which Tej Singh appealed to the Court to not cancel his promotion as it was based in reservation quota policy.