Residents Association to Serve Legal Notice to Hyderabad Municipal Corporation for Civic Failure

: The residents of Hyderabad's Greater Alwal Allied Services Association, a federation of 40 colonies, has decided to serve a legal notice to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation under Section 80 of Civil Procedure Code for not resolving their civic problems.The residents complain about a never-ending problem of waterlogging after every spell of heavy rains, and Monday's rains prompted them to take a legal route against administration's repeated failure.The association will serve the legal notice to Alwal circle GHMC officials on October 7th.Speaking to CNN News 18, General Secretary of the association and a lawyer, GV Rao said, "Local MLA, Ministers and Chief Minister - all have failed. Alwal witnesses flood every season and despite crores sanctioned by the government, nothing has changed on the ground. Clearly, there is a misuse of funds. If things don't improve, we will initiate lawsuits against the government and public servants to claim damages or file case of criminal negligence."The Association hopes that their move will encourage other residents associations across the city to take steps to hold the officials accountable and force them to take up necessary relief measures.