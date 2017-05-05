Residents Deal With 'Fuel Crisis' in Lucknow After Crackdown on Petrol Pumps

Lucknow: Just days after around 20 petrol pumps, that were found to be using chips to cheat people, were sealed in Lucknow, the city has come to a virtual standstill with long queues outside fuel stations a normal sight now.

Many of the petrol pumps that have been shut down are in Chowk, Indiranagar, Gomti Nagar and on the Faizabad road and residents are currently dealing with their own version of a fuel crisis.



“It took me more than an hour to get my vehicle refueled. There are only few pumps operating in my locality now. The worst affected is the Chowk area which now has one petrol pump, where there is no dearth of people on any given point during the day,” said Suhail Khan, a resident of Thakurganj.

“I own two cars and a bike and it took nearly four hours before I could get fuel for my vehicles. The petrol pumps near my house have been closed and now it has started to show its effect on our daily life,” said Sonu Agarwal, a businessman from Napier road locality.

The crackdown has, however, also raised hopes of people who think it would prove to be a deterrent for anyone who even tries to pull off another scam.

“The move will definitely set a precedent. But the government needs to come up with an alternate plan. We can’t just abandon our daily routine,” added Agarwal. His opinion was voiced by many residents in posh areas like Gomti Nagar and Indiranagar.



Meanwhile, there seems to be no end to the crackdown by authorities as four more fuel dispensing machines were sealed at Prakash Automobiles, next to Jawahar Bhawan in Hazratganj late on Thursday evening.

A team led by additional superintendent Arvind Chaturvedi and STF inspected 10 fuel dispensing units at petrol pumps located on the busy Nishatganj-Charbagh route. The defaulting machines were then sealed in the presence of government officials from food and civil supplies department and weights and measurements department.

It was the 18th raid conducted by the special task force (STF) in the last one week. The crackdown on petrol pumps started on April 27th last month. According to officials of oil companies, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has granted licenses to 94 petrol pumps in the district, BPCL to 39 stations and HPCL has granted 53 licences. Of the sealed petrol pumps, 11 stations were licenced by IOC, seven were given licenses from BPCL and two were granted licences by HPCL.