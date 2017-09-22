Resolve Kashmir Issue Bilaterally With India, China Tells Pakistan
China said its position on the Kashmir issue is clear-cut and hopes India and Pakistan can increase dialogue and communication.
Beijing: China on Friday said the Kashmir issue should be resolved bilaterally by India and Pakistan through talks, while dismissing calls by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for implementation of the UN resolution on the dispute.
Asked about the contact group of the OIC calling for the implementation of the UN resolution on Kashmir, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the issue should be resolved between India and Pakistan.
"China has noted the relevant report. China's position on the Kashmir issue is clear-cut," Lu said, in response to a question.
"The Kashmir issue is left over from history. China hopes India and Pakistan can increase dialogue and communication and properly handle relevant issues and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability," he said.
The 57-member OIC, of which Pakistan is a member, routinely passes a resolution on Kashmir calling for the implementation of the UN resolution. The contact group of the OIC met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly two days ago.
China's reaction came hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi demanded that the UN Security Council resolution on Kashmir be implemented, and urged the world body to appoint a special envoy to Kashmir.
