Respite from Summer Heat as Monsoon Hits Kerala, Northeast

Thiruvananthapuram: The southwest monsoon has hit Kerala and Northeast India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced at 10:41am on Tuesday.

For the national capital and regions around it, the Met Department predicted scattered rains till Friday.

"For Delhi, there would be on and off pre-monsoon showers. By the end of June, the monsoon would formally reach Delhi and Haryana according to the current weather pattern," it said.

The onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala signals the arrival of monsoon over the Indian subcontinent and represents beginning of rainy season in the region.

According to the IMD's Delhi office, monsoon generally strikes Kerala in the first week of June.

The normal monsoon onset over Kerala is June 1 and since 2005, the IMD started to issue operational forecasts for the date.

The forecasts of the monsoon onset issued during the past 12 years (2005-2016) proved to be correct every year, except 2015.

As per IMD, in past 24 hours, rainfall had occurred at most places over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, east Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands; at many places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh; at a few places over Jammu and Kashmir, Vidarbha in Maharashtra, Gangetic West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, coastal Karnataka and at isolated places over north Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, south interior Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

However, no significant change in maximum temperatures over the country is likely during next 2-3 days, IMD said.

"Between June 3 to June 5, rain and thundershowers are very likely at many places over Kerala, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and northeastern states; at a few places over east India and east Madhya Pradesh; at isolated places over rest of the country outside west India," it said.

