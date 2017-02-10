Restrictions Imposed in Srinagar to Prevent Separatist Protest March

Srinagar: Authorities have imposed restrictions in Srinagar on Friday to prevent a separatist-called protest march in the city.

No pedestrian and vehicular movement in areas placed under the restrictions were allowed.

Heavy contingents of police and CRPF personnel were deployed all across the city.

Separatists have called for a march to the headquarters of the UN Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) situated in Sonawar area.

This follows a bandh call on Thursday to mark the fourth death anniversary of executed parliament attack accused Afzal Guru. A similar bandh call has been given for Saturday to protest the hanging of JKLF founder Maqbool Bhat. Separatists and family members of Guru and Bhat have demanded their mortal remains be shifted to Srinagar from Tihar where they were buried. Clashes between forces and protesters took place at several places in Srinagar and Baramulla on Thursday.