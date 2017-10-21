Restrictions in Srinagar After Strike Call by Separatists

Normal life in Kashmir was affected on Saturday due to a strike called by separatist groups to protest against braid chopping incidents even as authorities imposed restrictions in several areas of the city as a precautionary measure, officials said.Schools, shops and other business establishments remained closed due to the strike called by separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik.Public transport remained off roads but some private vehicles could be seen plying in the civil lines area of the city, the officials said.The separatists had called for a shutdown against the increasing braid chopping attacks in Kashmir over the past onemonth.The Srinagar District Magistrate said restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC would continue to remain in force parts of the city as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident.The areas where restrictions have been imposed are police stationsNowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, M R Gunj, Safakadal and partially in Kralkhud and Maisuma, he said.