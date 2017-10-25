Rex Tillerson Says US Stands Together With India in Fight Against Terror

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj discussed Pak-based terrorism, regional security and India's role in Afghanistan during their meeting in the national capital on Wednesday."India is a natural ally of the US and both the countries will work together to eliminate terror," said Tillerson.He said US has put pressure on Pakistan to act against terrorist organisations operating from their soil. Relations between US and Pakistan has been frosty since US President Donald Trump accused Pakistan of providing safe havens to terrorist groups."India is crucial to USA-Afghanistan strategy, back India as a leader in the region," Tillerson said.Swaraj said India and the US agreed that that no country in the world should provide safe heavens to terror groups. “India, USA, Afghanistan trilateral meeting to be held in December in New Delhi,” she said.The External Affairs minister asserted that Trump's policy on terrorism can only succeed when Pakistan takes action on terror groups. “We also discussed skilled immigrants who have gone to the US on H-1B visas and talked about issues related to them,” said Swaraj.US President Donald Trump's plan to eliminate terrorism will work only if countries harbouring terrorism are deterred. No country should be a sanctuary for terroism. Pakistan should be isolated in the international society," said Swaraj.Tillerson had, during his meeting with Pakistani leadership on Tuesday, told Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to increase efforts to eradicate terrorists operating within the country.Tillerson discussed the bilateral cooperation and partnership, expanding economic ties between the US and Pakistan, and Pakistan’s critical role in the region.Ahead of Tillerson's three-day visit, the external affairs ministry had said that there will be detailed discussions on further strengthening of Indo-US partnership. Strengthening cooperation in strategic areas of defence, counter-terrorism, security, energy and trade is expected to figure during the meeting between Swaraj and Tillerson.Tillerson will meet with senior Indian leaders to "discuss further strengthening of our strategic partnership and collaboration on security and prosperity" in the Indo-Pacific region, State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert had said in Washington last week.