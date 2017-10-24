RIE CEE 2018 Online Application Process to begin in March/April 2018; Know the Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process and RIEs
NCERT RIE CEE 2018 notification has been released by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on its official website - ncert-cee.kar.nic.in. As per the latest notification flashing on the official website, the RIE CEE 2018 application process will commence in the month of March/April 2018. NCERT organizes the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) every year for candidates seeking admission at Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) to pursue various teaching programmes.
Eligibility Criteria for RIE CEE 2018:
1. Candidates will be required to furnish the marks of their qualifying exam as it will be considered for RIE CEE ranks, failing which a candidate can even face disqualification
2. The qualifying exam or academic eligibility guidelines vary for different courses
3. Candidates must have a valid email id and mobile number while registering for RIE CEE 2018
Selection Process for RIE CEE 2018
1. 60% weightage is given to the marks scored in the CEE entrance exam
2. 40% weightage is given to the marks scored in the qualifying exam
3. Once the CEE 2018 ranks are generated, the selected candidates will go through the counseling process
About Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs):
The Regional Institutes of Education or RIEs are located across India and candidates seeking admissions to B.A.
B.Ed., B.Sc. B.Ed., B.Ed., M.Sc. Ed., M.Ed., and B.Ed.-M.Ed. (Integrated) courses have to qualify the RIE CEE exam.
Currently there are 5 Regional Institutes of Education that come under the purview of NCERT, these are located in Ajmer, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Mysore, Shillong along with PRARAMBH (School of Teacher Education) Jhajjar, Haryana that also follows RIE CEE admission process.
