Right to Privacy Verdict Live: SC Ruling at 10:30am, All Eyes on Courtroom No.1

Event Highlights
- How the Verdict May Impact Intel Agencies
- All Eyes on CJI's Courtroom No.1
- Major Data Breaches Since 2016
- How the Right to Privacy Verdict Will Impact You
- Meet the Judges in Spotlight Today
- How Other Countries Treat Right to Privacy
- Centre's Take on Right to Privacy
- How Verdict Will Affect Section 377 Verdict
- How the Verdict Will Impact Aadhaar Case
Will Right to Privacy be declared a fundamental right? Stay tuned for live updates:
The strongest legal protection provided to personal information in India is through section 43A of the Information Technology Act and the Information Technology (Reasonable security practices and procedures and sensitive personal data or information) Rules, 2011 developed under the section. The provision requires a body corporate who 'receives, possesses, stores, deals, or handles' any ‘sensitive personal data’ to implement and maintain ‘reasonable security practices’, failing which they are held liable to compensate those affected.
Unlike the European Union, India does not have any separate law which is designed exclusively for data protection. However, the courts on several occasions have interpreted "data protection" within the ambit of Right to Privacy as implicit in Article 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India. However, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has appointed an expert group headed by former Supreme Court judge BN Srikrishna to draft a data protection law. The decision to constitute the group has been communicated by the UIDAI to the Supreme Court as part of its arguments in the Right to Privacy case.
There is no second thought on the fact that the Right to Privacy verdict has its root in the Aadhaar case. The constitutional validity of Aadhaar was challenged not only on the basis of the vulnerability of biometrics, but also on how data leaks were becoming the new norm. Whether it be personal data or digital data, online hackers, spammers, had opened a Pandora’s box. Data protection is one of the most important parts of Right to Privacy as a data protection law will protect your personal information, which is collected, processed and stored by "automated" means or intended to be part of a filing system.
How Right to Privacy verdict may impact intelligence agencies
In India, surveillance is carried out by central intelligence agencies. There are at least 16 such agencies. Intelligence agencies in India are often established by executive order and most of them do not have clearly established oversight mechanisms other than the departments to which they report. For example, CBI and RAW report to the Prime Minister's Office, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence reports to the Finance Ministry and the Military Intelligence agencies report to the Ministry of Defence. As such, intelligence agencies do not come under the purview of Parliament or the Right to Information Act, and their functioning is not subject to audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General, though many agencies are funded from the Consolidated Fund of India.
CLICK TO READ | How Other Countries Have Dealt With Right to Privacy
Take a look at how other countries look at right to privacy.
One of the petitioners’ biggest argument in the Right to Privacy case is that collection of biometric data by Aadhaar can be misused if and when accessed by third parties. There have been three such major data breaches since 2016. Here’s a look:
Indian Railways | In May 2016 it was reported that the ticket-booking website of Indian Railways had been hacked and personal data of around 10 million customers was feared to have been stolen from the servers of the e-ticketing portal. It was reported that IRCTC officials also feared that personal details including phone numbers, date of birth and other such details of its customers had been sold on a CD for Rs 15,000. The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) denied that their website had been hacked, and claimed that they had not received any indication that a data breach had taken place.
Hitachi Payment Services | In October 2016, malware reportedly introduced in systems of Hitachi Payment Services enabled criminals to steal financial information of customers of a number of banking institutions including Visa, MasterCard, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and YES Bank. As many as 3.2 million cards were compromised as a result of the breach.
Zomato | In May 2017, a hacker reportedly stole email addresses and password details for 17 millon users of an Indian food delivery app, Zomato. In a statement, Zomato confirmed that no financial information was reportedly compromised.
How the Right to Privacy verdict will impact your life
Aadhaar is the bedrock of all social welfare measures and other schemes, including filing of income tax returns. Sharing or leakage of Aadhaar date is a dangerous proposition where iris and fingerprints of individuals can be misused in crimes and other uncivil acts. Apart from this, sharing of messages, photos etc shared between two persons using mobile phones is also an aspect of privacy and a service provider cannot legitimately get access to them and use them for other purposes. If the nine-judge bench today rules that privacy is a fundamental right, the Aadhaar case goes back to a five-judge bench. The five-judge bench will then examine whether the scheme of collection and storage of data under the Aadhaar is an aspect of individuals’ right to privacy and if so, does Aadhaar breaches privacy.
CLICK TO READ | Meet the 9 Judges Who Will Decide if Privacy is a Fundamental Right in India
The verdict on Right to Privacy will come just three days ahead of Chief Justice of India (CJI) JS Khehar's retirement on August 27.
How is Right to Privacy treated the world over:
USA | Privacy as such is not exactly mentioned in the US Constitution. However, the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution is largely seen as the clause protecting that right. The amendment The Fourth Amendement states "the right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized".
AUSTRALIA | The country has its own Privacy Act which came into being around 1988. It governs the handling of personal information of individuals.
EUROPE | Member countries of the European Union (EU) adopted the EU Data Protection Directive in 1995 which looks at protection of personal data and regulates free movement of such data. However, come 2018, the European Commission has said that it will be rolling out a new set of rules on data protection. The new rules, the Commission cites, will give citizens lawful control over their personal data. Also important to note is Article 8 of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR). "There shall be no interference by a public authority with the exercise of this right except such as is in accordance with the law and is necessary in a democratic society in the interests of national security, public safety or the economic well-being of the country, for the prevention of disorder or crime, for the protection of health or morals, or for the protection of the rights and freedoms of others,” it says.
BRAZIL | The country’s Constitution states, “The intimacy, private life, honor and image of the people are inviolable, with assured right to indenization by material or moral damage resulting from its violation.”
CANADA | The Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act governs the collection and usage of personal information.
Centre’s Stand on Right to Privacy | Amidst the raging debate on the Right to Privacy and some really strong points put forth by the petitioners, the government, too, continued its battle to ensure that Right to Privacy is not made a fundamental right. The Centre submitted in the Supreme Court that the right to life of millions of poor was much more important than the privacy concerns raised by the “elite class”. The argument went to an extent where Attorney General KK Venugopal said that such privacy claims were not meant to be a priority in a country like India “where a vast majority of citizens don’t have access to basic needs”. Strongly defending Aadhaar, he said the Right to Privacy cannot be invoked to scrap the scheme. With Rs 6,300 crore spent, the government has categorically said there is no going back now.
Why is the Supreme Court adjudicating it now and why a nine-judge bench?
It was during the debate on Aadhaar when a clutch of petitioners arguing against this scheme contended that collection of biometric data and their sharing are in contravention of their right to privacy. While they said privacy is a natural fundamental right, the central government called it an elitist concept. A six-judge bench in 1954 and then an eight-judge bench in 1962 held that privacy is not a fundamental right but it is a common law right. So when the petitioners in Aadhaar case asserted privacy as a fundamental right, the government said only a nine-judge bench could reconsider.
IMPACT ON SECTION 377 VERDICT | The Right to Privacy judgment will also impact the Section 377 verdict. The Supreme Court had held that Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code discriminated against a particular section of individuals in the society on the basis of sexual orientation. However, it did not strike down the provision and stated that it was not the role of judiciary to do so and was the job of Parliament. The apex court had laid down three categories under which the term ‘privacy’ must fall for an individual to avail the said right. In an event that the Right to Privacy is upheld, the verdict on LGBT rights will be susceptible to being challenged as the court would have already decided the crux of the case.
IMPACT ON AADHAAR CASE | The Right to Privacy verdict today will also have a bearing on other landmark cases, including the Aadhaar validity case. The Supreme Court had made a deliberate attempt to divorce the issue of Right to Privacy from the constitutional challenge to Aadhaar, but the ruling on whether Right to Privacy is a fundamental right still have a direct bearing on the Aadhaar case. The petitioners have contended that when a citizen gives his biometrics and personal details to the government and when in turn it is used by commercial organisations, it is a breach of privacy. However, if the court holds that there exists no such right to privacy, then the entire contention falls through. The opposite verdict may bolster the proposition of the petitioners.
The 9-judge Constitution bench had wanted to know about the tests which could be used to regulate and enforce privacy right when there could be "legitimate or illegitimate" use of data. Meanwhile, the petitioners had contended that the Right to Privacy was "inalienable" and "inherent" to the most important fundamental right which is the right to liberty. They had said that right to liberty, which also included right to privacy, was a pre-existing "natural right" which the Constitution acknowledged and guaranteed to the citizens in case of infringement by the state.
During the hearing, the Centre had termed privacy as a "vague and amorphous" right which cannot be granted primacy to deprive poor people of their rights to life, food and shelter. The high-profile arguments also saw the apex court asking searching questions about the contours of Right to Privacy in the digital age when personal information was randomly shared with all types of government and private entities.
While reserving the verdict on August 2, the bench had voiced concern over the possible misuse of personal information in the public domain and said that protection of the concept of privacy in the all-pervading technological era was a "losing battle". During the arguments, the bench had on July 19 observed that the right to privacy cannot be an absolute right and the state may have some power to put reasonable restrictions. The Attorney General had also contended that right to privacy cannot fall in the bracket of fundamental rights as there were binding decisions of larger benches that it was only a common law right evolved through judicial decisions.
The high-voltage hearing saw a battery of senior lawyers, including Attorney General KK Venugopal, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Arvind Datar, Kapil Sibal, Gopal Subaramaniam, Shyam Divan, Anand Grover, CA Sundaram and Rakesh Dwivedi, advancing arguments either in favour or against the inclusion of right to privacy as a fundamental right.
The decision to set up the nine-judge bench was taken to examine the correctness of two apex court judgments delivered in the cases of Kharak Singh and MP Sharma, decided by six and eight judge benches, respectively, in which it was held that this right was not a fundamental right. While the Kharak Singh judgment was delivered in 1960, the MP Sharma verdict was reported in 1950.
The contentious issue had emerged when the apex court was dealing with a batch of petitions challenging the Centre's move to make Aadhaar mandatory for availing benefits of various social welfare schemes. Initially, on July 7, a three-judge bench had said that all issues arising out of Aadhaar should finally be decided by a larger bench and the Chief Justice of India would take a call on the need for setting up a Constitution bench. The matter was then mentioned before CJI Khehar who set up a five-judge Constitution bench to hear the matter. However, the five-judge constitution bench on July 18 decided to set up a nine-judge bench to decide whether the right to privacy can be declared a fundamental right under the Constitution.
The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its judgment today on whether the right to privacy can be held as a fundamental right under the Constitution. A nine-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar, had on August 2 reserved its verdict after hearing marathon arguments for six days over a period of three weeks, during which submissions were advanced in favour and against the inclusion of the right to privacy as a fundamental right. Besides CJI Khehar, the other judges of the nine-judge bench are justices J Chelameswar, SA Bobde, RK Agrawal, RF Nariman, AM Sapre, DY Chandrachud, SK Kaul and S Abdul Nazeer.
-
20 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 216/1043.2 overs 220/128.5 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
-
17 - 20 Aug, 2017 | The Wisden Trophy ENG vs WI 514/8135.5 overs 168/1047.0 oversEngland beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
-
12 - 14 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 487/10122.3 overs 135/1037.4 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
-
04 - 07 Aug, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy ENG vs SA 362/10108.4 overs 226/1072.1 oversEngland beat South Africa by 177 runs
-
03 - 06 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 622/9158.0 overs 183/1049.4 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs