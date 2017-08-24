Right to Privacy Verdict Live: SC Ruling at 10:30am, All Eyes on Courtroom No.1

Aug 24, 2017 8:27 am (IST)

One of the petitioners’ biggest argument in the Right to Privacy case is that collection of biometric data by Aadhaar can be misused if and when accessed by third parties. There have been three such major data breaches since 2016. Here’s a look:

Indian Railways | In May 2016 it was reported that the ticket-booking website of Indian Railways had been hacked and personal data of around 10 million customers was feared to have been stolen from the servers of the e-ticketing portal. It was reported that IRCTC officials also feared that personal details including phone numbers, date of birth and other such details of its customers had been sold on a CD for Rs 15,000. The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) denied that their website had been hacked, and claimed that they had not received any indication that a data breach had taken place.

Hitachi Payment Services | In October 2016, malware reportedly introduced in systems of Hitachi Payment Services enabled criminals to steal financial information of customers of a number of banking institutions including Visa, MasterCard, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and YES Bank. As many as 3.2 million cards were compromised as a result of the breach.

Zomato | In May 2017, a hacker reportedly stole email addresses and password details for 17 millon users of an Indian food delivery app, Zomato. In a statement, Zomato confirmed that no financial information was reportedly compromised.