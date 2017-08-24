Right to Privacy Verdict: The Nine Principles of Data Privacy, According to Justice AP Shah

In 2012, the Planning Commission and the Group of Experts on Privacy Issues held meetings on the question of the Right to Privacy. The meetings were chaired by Justice (retd.) AP Shah.The Justice AP Shah Committee report outlined nine principles that were central to and defined the Right to Privacy.This principle requires a data controller to notify all individuals of its information practices before collecting information from them.Individuals divulging information must have a choice in the matter, according to this principle. There are two methods of getting the consent of an individual – the opt-in method and the opt-out method. No collection or processing of personal data should take place without consent, with the exception of authorized agencies.A data controller should collect only as much information as is directly necessary for the purposes identified. The controller should also notify the person giving the information (data subject) through ‘lawful’ and ‘fair’ means.It requires that the collection or processing of information be restricted to only as much information as is adequate and relevant. It further states that the collection, procession, disclosure, usage of personal information by a data controller should be limited to the purpose notified and consented to the individual by the data controller, and that any change in this purpose must be notified to the individual.This principle requires that data subjects have access to the data held about them, the ability to seek corrections, amendment, or deletion of such data in case of inaccuracy, and the ability to confirm if a data controller is holding any information on them.According to this principle, the data subject (person whose information is taken) has the right to privacy in case their personal information is disclosed to a third party.This principle requires that a data controller ensure the security of the collected personal information by ‘reasonable security standards’ to protect from reasonably foreseeable risks. It specifically mentions the following possible dangers: loss, unauthorized access, destruction, use, processing, storage, modification, deanonymization (a strategy in which anonymous data is cross-referenced to identify the source) and unauthorized disclosure, either accidental or incidental.This principle requires a data controller to make public all the information it can about the practices, procedures, policies and systems that it implements in order to comply with the National Privacy principles.This principle pins accountability on the data controller to comply with measures that fulfil the other eight principles. It states that such measures should include mechanisms to implement privacy policies. It specifically mentions the following: training and education, external and internal audits, and requiring organizations or overseeing bodies extend all necessary support to the Privacy Commissioner and comply with the Commissioner’s orders.