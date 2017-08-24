Right to Privacy: Warning From Institutions of Democracy to Modi Govt, Says Salman Khurshid

Hope cheer leaders remember the govt aggressively opposed Privacy Right before Court. Shall await ministers congratulating the PM for this. — Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) August 24, 2017

Soon after the historic verdict on right to privacy, former minister Salman Khurshid said the verdict was a warning from the institutions of democracy to the government under Narendra Modi.In a scathing attack, Khurshid, who is also a senior advocate of the Supreme Court, took to Twitter and said that he was waiting for ministers to congratulate the PM for this.“Hope cheer leaders remember the govt aggressively opposed Privacy Right before Court. Shall await ministers congratulating the PM for this.,” Khurshid tweeted.He added that privacy as a fundamental right has far reaching implications for the democracy.“Celebrate the defeat of forces that wish to intrude in our lives,” he added.Khurshid further went on to say that it was time to address gender justice across the board. The Supreme Court, in a landmark judgment, declared on Thursday that the Right to Privacy was a fundamental right and fell under the purview of Article 21 (Right to Life) of the Indian Constitution. The Right to Privacy, the Chief Justice said, was intrinsic to the right to life and was hence, a part of Article 21, part 3, of the Constitution of India.The ruling on the highly contentious issue was to deal with a batch of petitions challenging the Centre's move to make Aadhaar mandatory for availing the benefits of various social welfare schemes.Others members of the bench comprising Justices J Chelameswar, SA Bobde, RK Agrawal, RF Nariman, AM Sapre, DY Chandrachud, SK Kaul and S Abdul Nazeer also shared the same view.