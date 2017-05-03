Right-Wing Activists Allegedly Beat a Man to Death in Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr: Ghulam Mohammad, a 45-year-old Sohi village resident, was allegedly beaten to death by a right-wing group.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Arvind Kumar Mishra said a 19-year-old man named Yusuf of Sohi had allegedly kidnapped an 18-year-old Hindu girl, a resident of village Fazalpur, also in the Pahasu area, on April 27.

He said the activists saw Ghulam, who was related to Yusuf, in a mango orchard, dragged him to a secluded spot and beat him to death.

The ADM said the men wanted to know about the whereabouts of Yusuf.

After a complaint from Mohammad's family, an FIR has been filed against 8 persons, out of which three have been arrested.

Bulandshahr SSP, Muniraj has said that they were investigating the matter and added that there were no eye witnesses to the crime.