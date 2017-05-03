»
1-min read

Right-Wing Activists Allegedly Beat a Man to Death in Bulandshahr

Pranshu Mishra | CNN-News18

Updated: May 3, 2017, 12:05 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Right-Wing Activists Allegedly Beat a Man to Death in Bulandshahr
Representative image.

Bulandshahr: Ghulam Mohammad, a 45-year-old Sohi village resident, was allegedly beaten to death by a right-wing group.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Arvind Kumar Mishra said a 19-year-old man named Yusuf of Sohi had allegedly kidnapped an 18-year-old Hindu girl, a resident of village Fazalpur, also in the Pahasu area, on April 27.

CN jiomag contest

He said the activists saw Ghulam, who was related to Yusuf, in a mango orchard, dragged him to a secluded spot and beat him to death.

The ADM said the men wanted to know about the whereabouts of Yusuf.

After a complaint from Mohammad's family, an FIR has been filed against 8 persons, out of which three have been arrested.

Bulandshahr SSP, Muniraj has said that they were investigating the matter and added that there were no eye witnesses to the crime.

First Published: May 3, 2017, 10:59 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.