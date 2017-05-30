Right-wing Students Attack PhD Scholar for Organising Beef Fest on IIT Campus

Madras: A PhD scholar was brutally thrashed on Tuesday by some right-wing students after he organised a beef fest on the campus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras. Sooraj R, a PhD Scholar, Department of Aerospace, was allegedly beaten up by some right-wing students.

The attacked student, whose eye looks severely bruised in the photograph, has been taken to Sankara Nethralaya, Nungambakkam. "Sooraj was beaten up badly just for organising this fest," said, Sooraj's friend Nidheesh, adding that the accused were also the students of the IIT.

Calling the entire scenario "scary", Nidheesh said: "A police complaint has been filed."

A group of students in IIT Madras organised a beef festival on Sunday night to protest against the Centre’s ban on the sale of cattle for the purpose of slaughter. Sources said around 50 students took part in the protest.

(More information awaited)