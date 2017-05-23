Rising UP Live: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Reveal his Roadmap For the State

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath will be at the 'Rising UP', a News18 Network event that will see the high and mighty of the state come together in the city.

The event, themed around 'Naye Uddeshya, Badhta Pradesh (New Objective, New State)', will serve as a platform for the political leadership to come together and discuss their vision for India’s most populated state.

At the event, the CM is likely to speak at length on his government’s immediate priorities and the roadmap for the development of the state.