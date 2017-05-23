LIVE NOW
Rising UP Live: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Reveal his Roadmap For the State

News18.com | May 23, 2017, 6:20 PM IST
Event Highlights

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath will be at the 'Rising UP', a News18 Network event that will see the high and mighty of the state come together in the city.

The event, themed around 'Naye Uddeshya, Badhta Pradesh (New Objective, New State)', will serve as a platform for the political leadership to come together and discuss their vision for India’s most populated state.

At the event, the CM is likely to speak at length on his government’s immediate priorities and the roadmap for the development of the state.

May 23, 2017 6:32 pm (IST)

We are bringing strict rules and regulations against power theft: Shrikant Sharma, UP Power Minister


May 23, 2017 6:32 pm (IST)


We are committed to provide electricity to all: Shrikant Sharma, UP Power Minister


May 23, 2017 6:29 pm (IST)

UP government has failed to control law and Order. Mathura looting is an example of the same: Akhilesh Yadav


May 23, 2017 6:28 pm (IST)

Can't say anything on 2019 elections but if the Opposition is united then BJP won't win: Akhilesh Yadav


May 23, 2017 6:25 pm (IST)

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav attended the event and said that the 'friendship and alliance with Congress' will continue.


May 23, 2017 6:24 pm (IST)

