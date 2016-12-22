RJD Chief Lalu Demands PM Modi Respond to Rahul Gandhi's Allegations

Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Thursday demanded the Prime Minister reply to charges of alleged corruption against him levelled by Rahul Gandhi, even as he compared Narendra Modi to 'Uncle Podger' for "messing up economy" by his demonetisation move.

Demanding the charges be probed under supervision of the Supreme Court, the RJD chief said, "The allegations levelled by Rahul Gandhi against Narendra Modi of receiving huge money is even a bigger quake than talked about. He gave details of sum of money with dates on which payments were made."

"The Prime Minister should reply to the accusation and if the allegations are wrong why does not he file a defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi?" he said.

"The Prime Minister should announce a high-level probe under supervision of the Supreme Court into the allegations," he added.

Launching a blistering attack on the Prime Minister for "ill-planned" demonetisation, Prasad mockingly described Narendra Modi as 'Uncle Podger'-- a bumbling character from Jerome K Jerome's 'Three Men in a Boat'-- for "messing up economy" and "pushing it towards anarchy".

"Demonetisation has flopped and those raising voice of people over anarchy caused by it are termed as traitors," he said as a retort to PM's comment on rivals at Varanasi.

Prasad whose party has already announced a dharna against scrapping of notes in district headquarters of Bihar on December 28 said later a rally would be held at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

He said he would tour the state before the rally. Prasad claimed support of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said Kumar has also dismissed plea of converting the country into cashless society.

"Nitish Kumar has said he would review demonetisation after December 30...there is no difference in the grand alliance...we are strongly united,," Prasad, whose party RJD is running coalition government with JD(U) and Congress in Bihar, said.