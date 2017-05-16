X
RJD Leader Pappu Gop Shot Dead in Bihar
File photo of RJD leader Pappu Gop. (Image: ETV)
Patna: A group of unidentified criminals shot Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Pappu Gop in Bihar's Patna district on Tuesday morning.
According to initial reports, Pappu was attacked by the bike-borne criminals near Station Road while he was out for the morning walk. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment.
The incident took place under the limits of Fatuha police station.
Meanwhile, police have begun investigation in this connection but the reason behind the murder is not yet clear.
First Published: May 16, 2017, 11:00 AM IST
