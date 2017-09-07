GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Road Accident Map of India

An interactive map showing the number of road accidents per lakh population in the different states and Union Territories.

Soumyadip Choudhury | News18.com@soumyadip

Updated:September 7, 2017, 12:45 PM IST
Background image: A damaged car after an accident on Delhi- Gurugram Expressway on October 1, 2017 (Photo: PTI)
In 2016, more than 1.5 lakh lives were lost in road accidents in India and another 4.95 lakh injured in 4.8 lakh different listed incidents. This is according to the latest data on road accidents in India released by the Transport Research Wing of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

According to the report, the highest number of road accidents happened in Tamil Nadu (14.9 per cent of all accidents) followed by Madhya Pradesh (11.2 per cent). However, if we factor in the population of the states, it throws up a different picture, as depicted in the interactive map below.

With 217.7 accidents per lakh population in 2016, Goa is at the top of the road accident chart. The lowest is in Lakshwadeep at 1.2 followed by Nagaland at 3.2 against an all India average of 37.9.



Road accidents in India (per lakh population)

2013201420152016
Andaman & Nicobar Islands38.540.947.543.2
Andhra Pradesh50.428.127.728.2
Arunachal Pradesh24.31621.919
Assam2322.521.722.9
Bihar10.29.49.37.9
Chandigarh25.922.424.224
Chhattisgarh54.854.856.552.5
Dadra & Nagar Haveli23.521.616.716.6
Daman & Diu20.112.822.121.5
Delhi38.742.939.134.6
Goa229.9220.8222.1217.7
Gujarat41.938.737.334.8
Haryana39.94041.340.9
Himachal Pradesh43.143.842.844.7
Jammu & Kashmir53.848.247.544.3
Jharkhand17.215.915.514.7
Karnataka72.671.471.271.2
Kerala100.5102.9110110.5
Lakshadweep1.31.33.81.2
Madhya Pradesh69.670.771.669.3
Maharashtra54.552.653.833.2
Manipur26.829.326.220.8
Meghalaya19.62022.122.4
Mizoram11.112.76.77.8
Nagaland3.113.12.33.2
Odisha23.423.12524.8
Puducherry95.970.694.1105.8
Punjab22.422.423.223.9
Rajasthan33.734.733.431.6
Sikkim3932.134.232.5
Tamil Nadu9798100102.9
TelanganaNANANANA
Tripura22.119.117.114.6
Uttarakhand12.713.614.515
Uttar Pradesh14.714.715.116.3
West Bengal13.61414.214.5
ALL INDIA4040.538.337.9


