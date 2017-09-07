Road Accident Map of India

Road accidents in India (per lakh population)

2013 2014 2015 2016 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 38.5 40.9 47.5 43.2 Andhra Pradesh 50.4 28.1 27.7 28.2 Arunachal Pradesh 24.3 16 21.9 19 Assam 23 22.5 21.7 22.9 Bihar 10.2 9.4 9.3 7.9 Chandigarh 25.9 22.4 24.2 24 Chhattisgarh 54.8 54.8 56.5 52.5 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 23.5 21.6 16.7 16.6 Daman & Diu 20.1 12.8 22.1 21.5 Delhi 38.7 42.9 39.1 34.6 Goa 229.9 220.8 222.1 217.7 Gujarat 41.9 38.7 37.3 34.8 Haryana 39.9 40 41.3 40.9 Himachal Pradesh 43.1 43.8 42.8 44.7 Jammu & Kashmir 53.8 48.2 47.5 44.3 Jharkhand 17.2 15.9 15.5 14.7 Karnataka 72.6 71.4 71.2 71.2 Kerala 100.5 102.9 110 110.5 Lakshadweep 1.3 1.3 3.8 1.2 Madhya Pradesh 69.6 70.7 71.6 69.3 Maharashtra 54.5 52.6 53.8 33.2 Manipur 26.8 29.3 26.2 20.8 Meghalaya 19.6 20 22.1 22.4 Mizoram 11.1 12.7 6.7 7.8 Nagaland 3.1 13.1 2.3 3.2 Odisha 23.4 23.1 25 24.8 Puducherry 95.9 70.6 94.1 105.8 Punjab 22.4 22.4 23.2 23.9 Rajasthan 33.7 34.7 33.4 31.6 Sikkim 39 32.1 34.2 32.5 Tamil Nadu 97 98 100 102.9 Telangana NA NA NA NA Tripura 22.1 19.1 17.1 14.6 Uttarakhand 12.7 13.6 14.5 15 Uttar Pradesh 14.7 14.7 15.1 16.3 West Bengal 13.6 14 14.2 14.5 ALL INDIA 40 40.5 38.3 37.9

In 2016, more than 1.5 lakh lives were lost in road accidents in India and another 4.95 lakh injured in 4.8 lakh different listed incidents. This is according to the latest data on road accidents in India released by the Transport Research Wing of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.According to the report, the highest number of road accidents happened in Tamil Nadu (14.9 per cent of all accidents) followed by Madhya Pradesh (11.2 per cent). However, if we factor in the population of the states, it throws up a different picture, as depicted in the interactive map below.With 217.7 accidents per lakh population in 2016, Goa is at the top of the road accident chart. The lowest is in Lakshwadeep at 1.2 followed by Nagaland at 3.2 against an all India average of 37.9.