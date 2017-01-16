Road Named After Bhagat Singh in North Delhi

New Delhi: A stretch of road in the national capital's Rohini area was on Monday named after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) christened the road at G block in Rohini's Sector 16 as Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Road.

Yadvendra Singh, grandson of the freedom fighter, BJP MP Udit Raj, Deputy Commissioner of Rohini Zone Jagdeep Chhiller and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Presiding over the event, NDMC's Standing Committee Chairman Pravesh Wahi claimed, "It was a demand of the locals to name the road after freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh."

The NDMC had on January 5 named a stretch of road between Block A and Block B at Sector 15 in Rohini after Guru Gobind Singh to mark his 350th birth anniversary.