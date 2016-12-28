'Special 26' Heist: Robbers Pose as CBI Officials, Loot 40kg Gold

Hyderabad: In what would seem like a scene out of a Bollywood flick, armed robbers posing as CBI officials struck a Muthoot Finance branch in Hyderabad on Wednesday and left with 40kg of gold.

Police said five armed robbers reached the Muthoot Finance branch in RC Puram on the outskirts of Hyderabad in a black Scorpio around 9.15am.

They entered the branch claiming to be CBI officials, and they were armed, a senior police official said.

"First one of them dressed as a traffic cop went inside and said officers from the CBI have arrived. Then another one posing as a CBI official said they were there for a search after receiving information that people were converting black money into gold post demonetisation," Cyberabad CP Sandeep Shandilya said.

The modus operandi seemed very similar to the plot of 2013 movie Special 26 starring Akshay Kumar where a group posing as CBI officials raids a jewellery in Mumbai. The film itself was inspired by the 1987 Opera House Heist at a Mumbai branch of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ) Jewellers.

While leaving, the robbers also took with them the CCTV system at the branch. Employees and eyewitnesses told the police that they had dressed like officials and spoke Hindi and English.

"One was dressed as a traffic cop, another one was wearing a monkey cap. They said they are from CBI. They told us there was big scam here and they were here to check. When security personnel tried to stop them they showed guns and asked everyone to move to a corner. They took the locker room keys and said it was a routine check. They used a bag and a bedsheet to take away all the gold," an employee said.

CCTV footage from the area showed a black Scorpio speeding away from the bank. Cyberabad Police have formed special teams to nab the robbers and the inter-state borders have been sealed.