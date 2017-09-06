Bihar Neta's son Rocky Yadav Sentenced to Life in Prison in Road Rage Case

Rocky Yadav, son of suspended JD(U) legislator Manorama Devi, and three others were sentenced to life in jail on Wednesday for killing a 19-year-old student in a road rage incident in Gaya district last year.A local court in Gaya also sentenced Rocky’s father Bindi Yadav to five years in prison for destruction of evidence.Rocky and three others were convicted on August 31 for shooting dead Class 12 student Aditya Sachdeva for overtaking his Land Rover luxury SUV on the night of May 7 last year. The court had reserved the quantum of sentence for September 6.Rocky Yadav surrendered in a local court on October 29 last year, a day after the Supreme Court stayed the Patna High Court order granting him bail. The SC had directed that the trial must be completed before September 11, 2017.Rocky, his cousin Teni Yadav and his mother’s bodyguard Rajesh Kumar fled the scene soon after shooting Aditya.In the last 18 months, the case has witnessed several twist and turns, the most important being the bail granted to Rocky by the then Chief Justice of Patna High Court Justice Iqbal Ahmad Ansari. The bail was promptly suspended and subsequently cancelled by a Supreme Court bench.Six key witnesses, including four friends of the slain teenager who witnessed the shooting, turned hostile, dealing a big blow to the prosecution’s case.Sachdeva's friends also retracted from their earlier statement that was recorded before a first class Judicial Magistrate.