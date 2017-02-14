Rohith Vemula Was Not a Dalit, Concludes Guntur Collector's Report

Hyderabad: The District Level Scrutiny Committee in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, which was reviewing Dalit status of Rohith Vemula, has submitted its final report to the government stating that neither Rohith Vemula nor his mother Radhika Vemula was a Dalit.

The report submitted by committee concluded that the Scheduled Caste certificate obtained through fraudulent means by the family should also be cancelled.

On 17th January 2016, suicide of research scholar Rohith Vemula, in Hyderabad Central University campus, triggered nationwide outrage and protests. The political leaders from all parties converged at the campus demanding justice for Rohith.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Guntur Collector Kantilal Dande said: "Yes, we have submitted the report. We have conducted detailed inquiry, and found he was not a Dalit as claimed by his family."

"As a procedure, the family has been intimated about the findings of the inquiry. A notice has been sent seeking their response, before any action," said Dande.

The University administration led by Vice Chancellor Appa Rao Podile, along with central BJP-led government, was accused of being anti-Dalit and discriminatory which led Rohith to take the ultimate step.

The Cyberabad police had registered cases against the Vice Chancellor, Union Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya, and others under SC/ST Act.

The Cyberabad police had been awaiting for the final report from Guntur Collector on Rohith's caste status to finalise investigation in the case.