Rohtak Jail in Jat Dominated Area Safest to Lodge Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Say Police

: The Rohtak District Jail Sunariya is not only located several kilometres from the main city but looks like an isolated island, with no human habitation nearby, albeit police officers patrolling the area can be seen.One wonders why this jail was chosen for the self-styled godman over other urban ones? If one were to believe top police sources, the Jat demography of the area had a role to play in it.Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been brought to this city because of its predominantly Jat population which dislikes the godman, Assistant sub-inspector of police, Ashwani Sharma, told News18 on Sunday.The godman was convicted of rape charges by a special CBI court on Friday in a rape case filed in 2002. The Dera chief was immediately taken into protective custody by the army and flown to Rohtak jail even as his supporters rampaged through Panchkula, causing 36 deaths and numerous injuries.Ashwani said that a CID report stated that this "prison would be the safest", and the facility will not come under attack from Dera supporters. "After the Jat violence and Baba Rampal episode, the Jats here dislike any such congregation. Hence, even the deployment of police is strong and peaceful."Jaspal Sharma, sitting outside the Jat Bhawan in Rohtak, bypass road, said: "That Baba has been brought here because we have nothing to do with him. Jats do not like him and are not his followers. The city hardly has 10,000 to 15,000 Dera supporters, and they too are scattered. With such police deployment, there can be no attacks."A female battalion has been stationed and a flag march is scheduled for 7 pm on Sunday, Ashwani said, adding, "There are 23 Para military battalion and 4 Haryana Police battalion."Earlier in the day, 5 men were intercepted by police near Kanheri village in Rohtak. The men, cattle traders by profession, had asked the route to the jail where the Dera chief is currently lodged, leading to their questioning.The Superintendent of Police Pankaj Nain had told News18 that there were intelligence inputs and a few Dera supporters were arrested to see that Dera supporters do not miss the eye of the police. On Saturday, nine were arrested here, on account of being Dera followers, but since then, no such arrests have taken place.