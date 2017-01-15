LIVE

Row Over KVIC Calendar Picture Baseless: Hindu Mahasabha Leader

Press Trust Of India

First published: January 15, 2017, 8:19 AM IST | Updated: 12 mins ago
A TV grab of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Khadi calendar .

Meeurt: A Hindu Mahasabha leader on Saturday termed as baseless the row over Mahatma Gandhi's image being replaced with that of the Prime Minister in the KVIC's calendar and diary and urged the Centre to remove Mahatma Gandhi's photograph from currency notes.

Hindu Mahasabha Meerut Mahanagar president Bharat Rajput said the row over Gandhi's image being replaced with that of PM Narendra Modi in the calendar and diary of KVIC is baseless.

Addressing a members' conference here, he said by removing the picture of Mahatma Gandhi this was the "first good work" done by governments in last 70 years.

Rajput demanded that Mahatma's photos should be removed from Indian currency notes.

