Roy Matthew Case: Family Alleges Foul Play, Top Cop Orders Re-post Mortem

New Delhi: Kollam Rural SP has ordered a re-post mortem for Roy Matthew, Indian Army soldier who was heard criticising 'Sahayak' (Orderly) system in a sting operation done by a news website.

The re-post mortem was ordered after a complaint was filed by the family of Roy Matthew citing foul play.

Initially there was some confusion related to handing over of the body. The officers who accompanied Roy Mathew’s body said that they had orders to handover the body at his residence. But when the family members said that they require re-post mortem the officials said that they need orders from higher officers in Nasik.

Finally, after half hour the body was handed over and taken to Trivandrum medical college for re-post mortem.

The Army has claimed that it was a case of suicide and the Jawan was believed to be "mentally disturbed."

The sting operation - run by a news website on February 24 – has created an uproar over the British era Sahayak system. Following that, Roy went missing and he was marked Absent Without Leave (AWL).

According to sources, the victim talked to his wife about being under stress a day after sting was aired, sent an apology to his officer through SMS on Feb 25, and went missing the same night.

Sources in the Army told CNN-News18 that till Thursday morning Roy's unit was not aware that he was the one featured in the video since the faces were blurred.

The sources also pointed out that hence the question of him being pulled up by officers of the unit doesn't arise.

Meanwhile, reacting to Mathew's death, Nalin Talwar of Sabka Sainik Sangarsh Commitee (SSSC) called for an enquiry by the police.