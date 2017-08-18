RPSC 3rd Grade Teacher Direct Recruitment 2013 Revised Results Released on examtgt.rajasthan.gov.in

The RPSC 3rd Grade Teacher Direct Recruitment 2013 Revised Results have been released by the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Department Zilla Parishad for the candidates who had appeared for the examination in the year 2013.The candidates can check the results from the official website of Rajasthan Government at - examtgt.rajasthan.gov.in by following the instructions given below:: Visit the official website - examtgt.rajasthan.gov.in: Click on the link "Result of TGT Exam": Enter your Application ID, Role Number and Date of Birth: Download the Result and take a Print Out for further reference.The result was announced many times before but the appointment was not given to the eligible candidates. Therefore the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the revised results now. The department has released the results for the Level I and Level II. There are a total of 1,10,000 vacancies for the Level 1 and 9,000 for Level 2.The authorities may release the cut off marks for the 3rd grade teacher examination on 22nd August 2017. The qualified candidates will have to attend the document verification process as per the schedule that may be announced by the authorities later on the website. The successful candidates will be directly appointed as 3rd Grade Teacher.Located at the Ajmer, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) organizes recruitment exams and procedures for recruiting employees, officers to various departments of the Rajasthan Government. This includes the recruitment of Clerical Cadre to recruitment in Rajasthan Administrative Service (R.A.S) and Rajasthan Police Service (R.P.S).