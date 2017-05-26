Rs 10 lakh looted from Thiruvananthapuram bank

Thiruvananthapuram: Around Rs 10 lakh was stolen from a State Bank of India ATM in Thiruvananthapuram.

Police said the incident came to light when bank officials came to refill the ATM at 6pm on Friday.

A police officer said the criminals used a gas cutter to break open the money chest. The ATM was not used frequently and there was no security guard.

Bank authorities told police that there was Rs 10,18,500 in the ATM. “The last transaction was made around 1.10am on Friday,” they said.

There are two CCTV cameras inside the kiosk, out of which one is not working. The police are trying to get the visuals from the other camera, which was installed inside the machine.